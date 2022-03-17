Justin Bieber's Latest Concert Was A Huge Fail

If there's one thing that Justin Bieber does best, it's entertain thousands of his adoring fans while performing his long list of hits on stage. After all, the chart-topper has been selling out his concert dates in record time, like when he sold out his Madison Square Garden dates in 30 seconds and his entire U.S. tour in under an hour back in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But despite all of his experience on stage, the Biebs admitted in the Amazon Studios' Prime Video doc "Justin Bieber: Our World" that he couldn't help but get nervous after taking a three-year break to perform on New Year's Eve 2020. He explained (via People), "I definitely felt the nerves leading up to it. I think sometimes nerves are coming from a good place, because you care."

And while his most recent tour has dealt with some hiccups, mostly due to the ongoing global pandemic and Bieber's own bout of COVID-19, his concert in Denver turned out to be a huge fail.