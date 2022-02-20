Everything We Know About Justin Bieber's COVID-19 Diagnosis

First Queen Elizabeth II, now Justin Bieber! On February 20, TMZ reported that Bieber tested positive for COVID-19. Apparently Bieber discovered he had the virus on February 19, but a rep told TMZ that the 27-year-old singer is feeling okay. The outlet noted it's unknown when exactly Bieber contracted the virus, which also means it's unclear where he got it.

People reported that Bieber's Las Vegas performance for his Justice World Tour was rescheduled from February 20 to June 28 due to this coronavirus outbreak. According to the outlet, a statement from his team read, "Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."

Just a weekend before, Bieber performed at The h.wood Group and Revolve's Super Bowl Party, per WWD, and he opened The Justice World Tour in San Diego. According to TMZ, the singer plans to reward and incentivize fans during the tour, who volunteer to help with causes such as climate change, voter registration, and criminal justice reform. While the news of Bieber's COVID-19 diagnosis is a breaking story, here is what we know about the situation so far.