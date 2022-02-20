Everything We Know About Justin Bieber's COVID-19 Diagnosis
First Queen Elizabeth II, now Justin Bieber! On February 20, TMZ reported that Bieber tested positive for COVID-19. Apparently Bieber discovered he had the virus on February 19, but a rep told TMZ that the 27-year-old singer is feeling okay. The outlet noted it's unknown when exactly Bieber contracted the virus, which also means it's unclear where he got it.
People reported that Bieber's Las Vegas performance for his Justice World Tour was rescheduled from February 20 to June 28 due to this coronavirus outbreak. According to the outlet, a statement from his team read, "Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."
Just a weekend before, Bieber performed at The h.wood Group and Revolve's Super Bowl Party, per WWD, and he opened The Justice World Tour in San Diego. According to TMZ, the singer plans to reward and incentivize fans during the tour, who volunteer to help with causes such as climate change, voter registration, and criminal justice reform. While the news of Bieber's COVID-19 diagnosis is a breaking story, here is what we know about the situation so far.
Justin Bieber's world tour kicked off right before he got COVID
The sad thing about Justin Bieber's COVID-19 diagnosis is that he just started his world tour! People reported that the Justice World Tour was originally scheduled to start in March 2020, but it was postponed for nearly two years because of the pandemic. On February 18, 2022, Bieber kicked off the first concert of the postponed tour ... and then tested positive for COVID-19 the next day! There is no word about his wife Hailey Bieber testing positive for the virus. However, multiple media reports said Hailey attended the San Diego kick-off show.
As for what's ahead, Page Six reported that Bieber is scheduled to perform two shows in Arizona and California this week. However, there is no information on whether those concerts will be postponed as well. The outlet also noted that Bieber's aforementioned pre-Super Bowl performance for The h.wood Group and Revolve in West Hollywood was "packed," with many celebrities attending, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Eli Manning, and "Selling Sunset" stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim.
According to his website, Bieber's world tour is planned for 20 different countries in 13 months. However, the news that the singer is sick after one concert may leave the final dates for the Justice Tour up in the air.