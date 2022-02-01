Hailey Bieber Finally Sets Record Straight On The Rampant Baby Speculation

Hailey Bieber has faced pregnancy speculation since she married her husband Justin Bieber in 2018. Because the stars tied the knot after a short, whirlwind engagement, fans wondered if they were in a rush to become husband and wife before an unknown due date. However, that wasn't the case, as Hailey explained in an episode of the "Justin Bieber: Seasons" docuseries that the couple was just eager to begin their lives together. "It was really funny because we got engaged, and we were like, 'Yeah, we're not in a rush to plan a wedding. We're chilling,'" Hailey continued, per MTV, "We wanted to live together, we wanted to move in together, and we didn't believe in doing that until we were married, so we got legally married."

Cut to three years later, when sources claimed to Us Weekly in December 2021 that the A-list couple was supposedly ready to take the next step in their marriage by having a baby. "They both feel like it's their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready," the insider said.

Although the so-called source's comments make it seem like baby Bieber is a sure thing — which has sparked rampant rumors among fans — Hailey is now speaking up about what the couple's plans actually are.