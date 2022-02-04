Selling Sunset Stars Spill The Beans About Jason And Chrishell's Relationship

According to a February 3 interview "Selling Sunset" stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet gave to Us Weekly, Jason Oppenheim can't stop thinking about his ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause, and in a good way, of course. And to be fair, his supposed lingering feelings are understandable, as they ended the romance for a reason unrelated to a lack of love.

Now, Mary claims Jason is still "madly in love" with the "Days of Our Lives" alum. Whether Jason is still smitten with Chrishell remains to be confirmed, but it does sound like the exes did try their hardest to make it work."I know that [Jason] was going back and forth because kids — to him — that's something, I mean, he's never wanted," she explained. "I think he was trying to make sure, like, that [he had] an option if he was able to get himself on board with it." Romain added, "I think that, in his head, it was like, 'Yeah, I think I could [have kids] because of the way I feel [about her].'" But ultimately, as Mary described, Jason decided it just didn't feel "right" to become a dad.

As for Chrishell, she's open to having a family without a partner by her side, telling People, "That's something that seems scary, but it also seems a little freeing, knowing that I'm not tied down to this idea that I only have this finite amount of time to figure it out."