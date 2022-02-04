Selling Sunset Stars Spill The Beans About Jason And Chrishell's Relationship
Chrishell Stause is a reality television personality that has been rather open about all topics — including the heartaches she's endured over the years. The "Selling Sunset" star made a bold statement about men following her December 2021 breakup from Jason Oppenheim, while also admitting that she's still someone who wants to start a family soon, with or without a partner. In her new book, "Under Construction," she also opened up about all of her exes from the past, including her ex-husband Justin Hartley. In an excerpt shared with E! Online, Chrishell recalled just how shellshocked she was when Hartley supposedly texted her that he was filing for divorce. She wrote, "Although there were definitely signs that things were far from perfect, ending things in such a finite way, without talking it through, was a complete shock."
And although that chapter in her life has been closed for some time now, there's another ex in Chrishell's life that is supposedly still harboring feelings for her. At least, that's what some of "Selling Sunset" co-stars have to say.
Is Jason is still madly in love with Chrishell?
According to a February 3 interview "Selling Sunset" stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet gave to Us Weekly, Jason Oppenheim can't stop thinking about his ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause, and in a good way, of course. And to be fair, his supposed lingering feelings are understandable, as they ended the romance for a reason unrelated to a lack of love.
Now, Mary claims Jason is still "madly in love" with the "Days of Our Lives" alum. Whether Jason is still smitten with Chrishell remains to be confirmed, but it does sound like the exes did try their hardest to make it work."I know that [Jason] was going back and forth because kids — to him — that's something, I mean, he's never wanted," she explained. "I think he was trying to make sure, like, that [he had] an option if he was able to get himself on board with it." Romain added, "I think that, in his head, it was like, 'Yeah, I think I could [have kids] because of the way I feel [about her].'" But ultimately, as Mary described, Jason decided it just didn't feel "right" to become a dad.
As for Chrishell, she's open to having a family without a partner by her side, telling People, "That's something that seems scary, but it also seems a little freeing, knowing that I'm not tied down to this idea that I only have this finite amount of time to figure it out."