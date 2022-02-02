Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Potentially Starting Her Own Family
Though Chrishell Stause became an actor first, most people know her for starring in the Netflix hit "Selling Sunset." That success came amid a messy divorce with "This Is Us Star" Jason Hartley, but she persevered and became a great real estate broker. If you watch the show, you likely know that Chrishell has closed plenty of big deals, and her success awarded her a ritzy pad of her own.
If not on the show, fans usually find out about Chrishell's love life through the press. She appeared on "Dancing With the Stars," and while she didn't come out with the coveted Mirror Ball trophy, she did find love with Keo Motsepe for a short time. The pair dated for three months before they headed to splitsville, and Chrishell seemed to be the one who pulled the plug. "Keo is heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it," a source told People in February 2021. "He's had a tough time with his mom's passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last."
As fans who follow the star know, Chrishell was also linked to her boss Jason Oppenheim for a short time, which we sadly didn't get to see on "Selling Sunset" since the romance bloomed after Season 3 ended. And like her relationship with Motsepe, that one was short-lived. Still, despite these setbacks, Chrishell is committed to having a family, with or without a partner.
Chrishell Stause is open to parenting on her own
Chrishell Stause has been an open book about personal life, and in a February 2 interview with People, she spilled the beans on dating and her desire to be a mom. "We'll see what happens with my future, but I definitely think that I'm keeping all my options open," she dished. "I would love for that to happen, but if it doesn't, I feel like I can do it on my own," Chrishell said of finding a partner. "That's something that seems scary, but it also seems a little freeing, knowing that I'm not tied down to this idea that I only have this finite amount of time to figure it out."
Chrishell stated that she is giving herself a certain amount of time to find the right person, but finding the right one doesn't always happen like it did in "Cinderella." She quipped, "Sometimes you have to be your fairy godmother."
After just a few months of dating, Chrishell called it quits with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, seemingly because she wanted to start a family, and he didn't. Both parties released statements regarding their decision, and Chrishell's was very telling. "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," she said. Well, whatever happens, we know fans have her back!