Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Potentially Starting Her Own Family

Though Chrishell Stause became an actor first, most people know her for starring in the Netflix hit "Selling Sunset." That success came amid a messy divorce with "This Is Us Star" Jason Hartley, but she persevered and became a great real estate broker. If you watch the show, you likely know that Chrishell has closed plenty of big deals, and her success awarded her a ritzy pad of her own.

If not on the show, fans usually find out about Chrishell's love life through the press. She appeared on "Dancing With the Stars," and while she didn't come out with the coveted Mirror Ball trophy, she did find love with Keo Motsepe for a short time. The pair dated for three months before they headed to splitsville, and Chrishell seemed to be the one who pulled the plug. "Keo is heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it," a source told People in February 2021. "He's had a tough time with his mom's passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last."

As fans who follow the star know, Chrishell was also linked to her boss Jason Oppenheim for a short time, which we sadly didn't get to see on "Selling Sunset" since the romance bloomed after Season 3 ended. And like her relationship with Motsepe, that one was short-lived. Still, despite these setbacks, Chrishell is committed to having a family, with or without a partner.