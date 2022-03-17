Why Insiders Say Prince Andrew Is Proving To Be His Own Worst Enemy

Prince Andrew hasn't had the best week, the best month, or the best year, thanks to his former association with late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew's own mother Queen Elizabeth was forced to strip the prince of his royal titles soon after his alleged victim Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against him back in August 2021, according to CNN. The case ultimately settled out of court in February, and while Andrew's lawyer proclaimed his innocence, they admitted in a statement that the Duke of York "never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," per The New York Times. To make matters worse, questions about who paid for Andrew's settlement with Giuffre only sparked more heated commentary, with a lot of people wondering if the queen had bailed out her son in his darkest hour.

Because Giuffre's lawsuit has become a royal headache for the queen and her family, Andrew has mostly been staying out of the limelight. However, some insiders believe that the Duke of York is proving to be his own worst enemy in the queen's efforts to move forward.