Morena Baccarin Reveals How Hard Her Work-Life Balance Can Get

Being a mom and maintaining a household is a full-time job. And, if a woman throws her career into the mix as well, it can get overwhelming. Morena Baccarin knows that feeling firsthand. The Brazilian-born actor first made her television debut on the sci-fi series, "Firefly" and from there broke out into major shows and movies like "Serenity," "Heartland," and "Deadpool" to name a few, per IMDb.

During a "First Time" interview with Rolling Stone, Baccarin recalled the moment she saw herself onscreen."I remember being terrified, not wanting to see it, but at the same time so curious," she said. Her career took off, and the "Homeland" actor admitted it got to her head a little bit. "I remember this feeling that maybe I was going to walk down the street and everybody was going to know me," she said, "but that's really not how it works."

Now, Baccarin is in high demand for several roles in film and television. She currently stars in NBC's new show "Endgame" where she plays a Russian mercenary, per The Hollywood Reporter. But, as a mother of three, she reveals it can be very difficult trying to juggle the both.