How Has A$AP Rocky Supported Rihanna During Her Pregnancy?

It's pretty obvious that Rihanna and her man, A$AP Rocky, can't wait to be parents. The two announced the seriously exciting news in January with a series of stunning photos as Rihanna flaunted her growing bare baby bump while the two took a romantic stroll around New York City. And the proud mom to be hasn't stopped giving us glimpses at how she's glowing since. The star has also repeatedly showed off her bare bump in stunning photos shared to Instagram, including these jaw dropping shots of her posing in an all-black ensemble while in a parking lot in February, as well as these as she rocked a crop top with jeans for one of the most stylish maternity looks we've ever seen.

But it's not just been in photos where Rihanna's excitement to become a mom has been obvious. She's also gushed about how much she can't wait to welcome her bundle of joy and what kind of mom she'll be. The star has revealed her somewhat unexpected mommy role model too — none other than "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice! "[She] does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids," Rihanna told Elle in March. "And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

But while we know how Rihanna feels about impending motherhood, just how has her rapper boyfriend been supporting her through the journey?