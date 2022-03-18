How Has A$AP Rocky Supported Rihanna During Her Pregnancy?
It's pretty obvious that Rihanna and her man, A$AP Rocky, can't wait to be parents. The two announced the seriously exciting news in January with a series of stunning photos as Rihanna flaunted her growing bare baby bump while the two took a romantic stroll around New York City. And the proud mom to be hasn't stopped giving us glimpses at how she's glowing since. The star has also repeatedly showed off her bare bump in stunning photos shared to Instagram, including these jaw dropping shots of her posing in an all-black ensemble while in a parking lot in February, as well as these as she rocked a crop top with jeans for one of the most stylish maternity looks we've ever seen.
But it's not just been in photos where Rihanna's excitement to become a mom has been obvious. She's also gushed about how much she can't wait to welcome her bundle of joy and what kind of mom she'll be. The star has revealed her somewhat unexpected mommy role model too — none other than "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice! "[She] does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids," Rihanna told Elle in March. "And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."
But while we know how Rihanna feels about impending motherhood, just how has her rapper boyfriend been supporting her through the journey?
A$AP Rocky is stepping up for Rihanna
It sounds like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will be quite the protective parenting team! A source is dishing on how the rapper has been "stepping up" for the "Diamonds" singer amid her pregnancy, and it sounds like the dad to be has been there for his love every step of the way so far. "He's been right by her side for all the regular daddy-to-be duties like rubbing her back and feet, going to all the doctor's appointments with her, and running errands whenever she needs," they told Hollywood Life.
It sounds like he's been taking things so seriously that A$AP Rocky has even reportedly been turning down chances to head out with friends to parties and clubs, which has allegedly resonated with the star as she prepares for the new chapter in her life. "He's showing Rihanna that he's the kind of man who will be an incredible father to their baby," they added.
This is hardly the first time we've heard about how A$AP Rocky has been adorably supporting his love Rihanna, though. A source told People in January that the musician had supposedly "doted on her" from the moment they started dating, describing him as being an "over-the-top romantic and sends her roomfuls of flowers all the time." Taking things even one step further than that? They added, "They love being together and are the loves of each other's lives." Aww!