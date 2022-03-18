The Name Of Sharon Osbourne's New Show Is Pretty Hilarious
Sharon Osbourne is no stranger to television. The outspoken commentator — and wife of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne — rose to fame alongside her family on the 2002 MTV reality series, "The Osbournes." The show followed the outlandish adventures of the Osbourne clan, which includes Ozzy, Sharon, and children Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne.
More recently, Osbourne was one of the hosts of CBS' daytime talk program "The Talk" for 11 seasons, beginning her stint in 2010. Osbourne would later exit the show following a heated on-air exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood that led to an internal investigation by the network, according to Rolling Stone. Osbourne's spat with Underwood came after the British television personality came to the defense of her friend Piers Morgan, who had taken heat for his criticism of Meghan Markle.
Nearly a year after her exit from the panel show, Osbourne is headed back to television. Osbourne previously announced the news on her Instagram, saying she "couldn't be happier" about the upcoming project. While details surrounding Osbourne's new show have been kept secret, the show's name has just been revealed, and it's bloody hilarious.
Sharon's new show has a home and a name
Sharon Osbourne's exit from the CBS show "The Talk" was swift and surprising. The British commentator had been with the program since its inception and was a stable panel member. When asked about her time on the popular show, Osbourne said that the experience on "The Talk" tarnished her reputation. "I told them I will never be able to get over this," Osbourne said during an interview with Megyn Kelly. "It's like, once you have that seed put on you, that you are a racist, it never goes away. I told them they destroyed me."
However, after a brief hiatus from talk programming, Osbourne is set to return as the singular host of her own show, which will also be titled "The Talk," per TMZ. Oddly enough, Osbourne's new show will also be airing on Talk TV, the same network that will carry Piers Morgan's latest venture. The move to the U.K.-based channel makes sense for Osbourne, who recently revealed that she and husband Ozzy Osbourne are planning to formally return to England.