The Name Of Sharon Osbourne's New Show Is Pretty Hilarious

Sharon Osbourne is no stranger to television. The outspoken commentator — and wife of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne — rose to fame alongside her family on the 2002 MTV reality series, "The Osbournes." The show followed the outlandish adventures of the Osbourne clan, which includes Ozzy, Sharon, and children Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne.

More recently, Osbourne was one of the hosts of CBS' daytime talk program "The Talk" for 11 seasons, beginning her stint in 2010. Osbourne would later exit the show following a heated on-air exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood that led to an internal investigation by the network, according to Rolling Stone. Osbourne's spat with Underwood came after the British television personality came to the defense of her friend Piers Morgan, who had taken heat for his criticism of Meghan Markle.

Nearly a year after her exit from the panel show, Osbourne is headed back to television. Osbourne previously announced the news on her Instagram, saying she "couldn't be happier" about the upcoming project. While details surrounding Osbourne's new show have been kept secret, the show's name has just been revealed, and it's bloody hilarious.