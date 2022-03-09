Piers Morgan's New Show Is Sure To Spark Controversy

On March 9, Piers Morgan announced his new show, "Uncensored," on his Twitter account, writing, "Trigger warning: I'm back.. and I'm uncensored." But while it's debatable if Morgan was ever that censored to begin with, the anchor surely seems to be confident with this angle.

Morgan's tweet also included a teaser clip, which is already generating controversy, and the show hasn't even started yet. The clip begins with Morgan watching the infamous video of himself storming off the set of "Good Morning Britain." "A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job that I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly-held opinion," he said, adding that "this shouldn't happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech." This is why, according to Morgan, he now has a new show that promises to "cancel the cancel culture," break the "taboo" against fun, and "annoy all the right people." At least regarding that last one — mission accomplished?

While Morgan's announcement got plenty of support from his fans, other social media users questioned just how "canceled" he can be if he has his own show. "Pretty strange to keep claiming cancel culture is a thing when being given the keys to a TV show with your name on it," one person tweeted. Noted another, "Piers chose to leave a tv show and now has another tv show to talk about people being cancelled from tv shows."