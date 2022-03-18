Was Jared Leto Excluded From The My So-Called Life Reunion?

Over the years, Jared Leto has transformed from a rock star to one of Hollywood's biggest names. He's starred in big-name films like "Suicide Squad" and "House of Gucci," and his performance in "Dallas Buyer's Club" even earned him a prized Oscar, per IMDb. He was also the frontman of the rock band "30 Seconds to Mars." But before his successful music and acting career, Leto was just starting off in Hollywood when he landed a role on a little show titled "My So-Called Life" in 1994.

The teen series starred a young Claire Danes as Angela Chase, a normal 15-year-old going through all of the drama that is high school. Opposite Danes starred Leto as Angela's heartthrob boyfriend, Jordan Catalano. The show launched the careers of Danes and Leto, who were just 14 and 21 years old at the time, respectively. While it would only last one season, it still made a huge mark on '90s pop culture.

So, back when the pandemic was at its height in April 2020, the cast of "My So-Called Life" thought to get together for a nostalgic reunion over Zoom. Wilson Cruz, who starred as Rickie Vasquez in the series, said most of the cast could get together. He tweeted, "We all have such love for each other, even 26 years later. It was overwhelming to see all of those faces together." But, Leto was notably missing from the reunion, and almost two years later, he's finally shared some insight as to why.