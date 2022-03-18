Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Gorgeous As Ever In New Selfie With Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are among the most beloved pairs in Hollywood, and any time they share a photo together, fans go wild. The couple seemed like an unlikely match at first, primarily due to their 25-year age difference. Zeta-Jones and Douglas tied the knot in 2000, and they share two children — Dylan and Carys. The kids make appearances on Zeta-Jones's Instagram from time to time and fans love the famous family.

Through it all, Zeta-Jones and Douglas are one of the rare pairs in Tinseltown who have withstood the test of time, with over 20 years of marriage under their belt. In 2021, Zeta-Jones sat down for an interview with WSJ Magazine, where she shared some of her secrets to her long-lasting marriage. "My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent," she told the outlet. "We're either on, or we're off. I'm really working 16 hours a day, or I'm not. He's doing the same, or not." The star added that there have been many times in their relationship where it was just her and Douglas. "We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting," she said.

The couple showed their love in another sweet shot. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and Zeta-Jones' most recent update with Douglas has her fans in a frenzy.