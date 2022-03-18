Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Sets The Record Straight On Her Messy Coparenting Situation With Chris

"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to conflict. The mother-of-four made her introduction to reality television as a cast member on the second season of MTV's "16 & Pregnant." At the time, Kailyn was pregnant with her first child, Isaac Elliot Rivera, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

Kailyn would go on to have three more children in a series of unsuccessful relationships. Kailyn shares her second son, Lincoln, with Javi Marroquin. Her relationship with Javi was equally as tumultuous, as Javi was accused of an affair with Kailyn while he was engaged to fellow "Teen Mom" star Lauren Comeau (per In Touch Weekly).

The Pennsylvania native gave birth to her fourth child Creed Romello — her second with ex Chris Lopez — in 2010, according to E! News. The couple split in 2020, leaving the door open for a seemingly messy coparenting dynamic. After Chris appeared on the March 15 episode of the show and made several claims about his parenting experience with Kailyn, the "Hustle and Heart" author took to her Instagram to directly address her ex's remarks.