Singer Claims Prince Charles Ruined Her Love Life Even Though They Never Dated

Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson says having a longtime royal friendship with Prince Charles hasn't come with the best of perks, at least in her romantic life, according to the Daily Mail. Ferguson's female singing group performed for Charles' 30th birthday party. The "When Will I See You Again" singer voiced that once word got out she was Prince Charles' favorite music artist and the two had a friendship, men didn't want to date her. Ferguson has clarified that Prince Charles has never been more than just a friend, but their closeness has "ruined her sex life."

Ferguson's association to Charles caused problems for her dating endeavors both in-person and online, the Daily Mail reports. Although she was married to British businessman Chris Robinson from 1980 to 2004, the singer claims she'll "never find anyone" because "Charles' name" comes up at some point in conversation. Ferguson gave the example of when she once asked a guy to dance at a disco and she was shut down immediately with, "I can't dance with you, you're Prince Charles' favorite." Ferguson fondly recalled her first meeting with Prince Charles on Loose Women in 2017, revealing she asked the Prince of Wales to dance at a country club in Eastbourne.

"I put him on the spot — he couldn't refuse — and he came up, and he danced," she said. Clearly, the royal spotlight hasn't always worked in Ferguson's favor.