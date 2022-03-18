What's The Real Meaning Of Normani's Fair? Here's What We Think
Rising R&B star and former member of Fifth Harmony, Normani, is known for her upbeat bops and infectious collaborations with Cardi B. So fans of the artist may be surprised by the softer, more emotional side she seems to be showing with her new single, "Fair." Normani sings in the chorus, "Is it fair that you moved on? / 'Cause I swear that I haven't / Is it right that you've grown / And I'm still stuck in habits?"
These are lyrics that anyone who's ever gone through a particularly tough breakup can definitely relate to, so we have to wonder if Normani is speaking from personal experience with this track. She isn't the kind of star who shares a lot about her personal life with the public, which makes it especially tricky to get an exact read.
She has, however, talked about the long-awaited solo album that "Fair" is on. On an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" guest-hosted by Ciara, Normani said, "When you give your baby out to the world, which is our music, that's the deepest part of me." So, what else has she shared about her new music?
Normani's song Fair captures her vulnerability
Normani did get a little more detailed about the story behind "Fair" on her Instagram. In one caption, she wrote, "This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light." In the caption, she added that she's aware that fans may feel like they don't know her, but that's only because she tries to protect herself. This song and album is her letting go. "This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying," she said.
You can definitely feel Normani getting vulnerable in the "Fair" lyrics, where she sings about having a hard time accepting a breakup. Lyrics like, "Ain't no faking hurt like this, no / You carry her and all I carry are burdens," can only come from the heart. Normani also performed the song on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," taking again to her Instagram to write, "This record means THE absolute most to me. this was the first release that my spirit was solely taken over with pure peace."