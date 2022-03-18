What's The Real Meaning Of Normani's Fair? Here's What We Think

Rising R&B star and former member of Fifth Harmony, Normani, is known for her upbeat bops and infectious collaborations with Cardi B. So fans of the artist may be surprised by the softer, more emotional side she seems to be showing with her new single, "Fair." Normani sings in the chorus, "Is it fair that you moved on? / 'Cause I swear that I haven't / Is it right that you've grown / And I'm still stuck in habits?"

These are lyrics that anyone who's ever gone through a particularly tough breakup can definitely relate to, so we have to wonder if Normani is speaking from personal experience with this track. She isn't the kind of star who shares a lot about her personal life with the public, which makes it especially tricky to get an exact read.

She has, however, talked about the long-awaited solo album that "Fair" is on. On an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" guest-hosted by Ciara, Normani said, "When you give your baby out to the world, which is our music, that's the deepest part of me." So, what else has she shared about her new music?