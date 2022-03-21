Did Prince Harry Really Think Meghan Markle Was Going To Leave Him Due To Media Scrutiny?

For some of Prince Harry's exes, dating him was reportedly no fairy tale — and it did not take long for Meghan Markle to discover one of the biggest pitfalls of being romantically involved with the royal: the behavior of the British press. While speaking about the topic at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, Meghan joked that tabloids should "come with a warning label like cigarettes do: 'This is toxic for your health,'" according to Entertainment Tonight.

Meghan is not the first of Harry's significant others to struggle with media scrutiny. Before the "Suits" star lit up his life, one of Harry's most serious relationships was with Zimbabwean entrepreneur Chelsy Davy. Their on-again, off-again romance began in 2004 and ended for good in 2011, with Davy telling The Times that the attention from the press and paparazzi basically made her life a living hell. "It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. ... I couldn't cope," she said. After Davy and Harry broke up, she escaped the spotlight by fleeing back to her home in Zimbabwe, where her life became "calm."

Model-actor Cressida Bonas allegedly had similar complaints. Harry's second serious pre-Meghan girlfriend became "completely spooked" about the prospect of joining the royal family after seeing how the press covered one of Prince William and Kate Middleton's overseas tours, according to author Katie Nicholl's book "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love." So after losing two loves to unwanted attention, is it any shocker Harry reportedly feared the same would happen with Meghan?