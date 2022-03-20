Inside Kate Middleton And Prince William's Caribbean Royal Tour Drama

For British royals, carrying out engagements overseas has practically become second nature to them. After all, they've learned from the best, Queen Elizabeth II, who has attended thousands of royal tours in different countries throughout her time on the throne, including the Caribbean, where Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently embarking on a tour.

Per Tatler, Elizabeth embarked on her first royal tour to the Caribbean shortly after her coronation in 1953, when she travelled to Bermuda and Jamaica. Elizabeth made visits to different islands during her reign, her last official visit being Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda in 2009. Since then, Elizabeth has handed off most of her official overseas engagements to son Prince Charles and her grandson and granddaughter-in-law.

Considering Elizabeth's history with the Caribbean, William and Kate's royal tour carries a lot of significance, with insiders speculating that the two will use the opportunity to convince other islands not to cut ties with the monarchy, according to The Guardian. However, the couple's arrival has not been well received by some residents in Belize, and has forced the royals to make changes to their itinerary. Here's everything we know about the drama and their new travel plans.