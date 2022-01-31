Here's Where William And Kate Might Travel To Next
Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it seems as if Prince William and Kate Middleton are going international. The question is — where to this time? As we know, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no strangers to travel. Just take a look at their 2021 Christmas card, with their tots in tow! As the couple normally snaps their annual Yuletide flick at their Norfolk estate, the Cambridges opted to shoot elsewhere last year.
It was a previously unannounced trip, but Kensington Palace confirmed, per People, "The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card ... shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier [in 2021]." That wasn't the only place they traveled that year, either.
With the pandemic raging at the time, Prince William and company opted for a quick getaway in the Isles of Scilly. Hello! first reported the news, revealing the Cambridges opted not to go overseas at the time. Interestingly enough, the Isles of Scilly hold sentimental value for William, as he vacationed there as a young child with late mom Princess Diana, father Prince Charles, and brother Harry. Now, Prince William and Kate Middleton — who are pegged as the future of the monarchy — are planning their next trip, though this time it's all business.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly headed to the Caribbean
"Feelin' hot, hot, hot!" Looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton's next overseas trip has been revealed, and they might need to pack some swimming gear. The Daily Mail reported that William and Kate are headed to the Caribbean for their next royal trip, which will feature "a focus on ecological issues" — an issue that is near and dear to William's heart. To recall, the duke called on world leaders at the COP26 climate summit to help repair the planet in the face of climate change, per People.
Per the Mail, representatives for the Cambridges were reportedly seen on the island of Ambergris Caye in what was described as an "advance party" for their upcoming tour. The locals "were very secretive and kept saying this had to be kept very quiet ..." a source told the outlet. "They were talking about a four-day visit to Belize in March as part of a longer trip to this part of the world. They said William and Kate might visit the Caye and also go to mainland Belize ... We are so excited."
William and Kate won't be the only British royals to take to the tropics, either. In November, Prince Charles visited the Caribbean nation of Barbados, as the country removed Queen Elizabeth as head of state and became a republic after almost 400 years under the monarchy. He delivered a speech at the time, celebrating Barbados' "new beginning" and denounced "the appalling atrocity of slavery," per Harper's Bazaar.