Here's Where William And Kate Might Travel To Next

Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it seems as if Prince William and Kate Middleton are going international. The question is — where to this time? As we know, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no strangers to travel. Just take a look at their 2021 Christmas card, with their tots in tow! As the couple normally snaps their annual Yuletide flick at their Norfolk estate, the Cambridges opted to shoot elsewhere last year.

It was a previously unannounced trip, but Kensington Palace confirmed, per People, "The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card ... shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier [in 2021]." That wasn't the only place they traveled that year, either.

With the pandemic raging at the time, Prince William and company opted for a quick getaway in the Isles of Scilly. Hello! first reported the news, revealing the Cambridges opted not to go overseas at the time. Interestingly enough, the Isles of Scilly hold sentimental value for William, as he vacationed there as a young child with late mom Princess Diana, father Prince Charles, and brother Harry. Now, Prince William and Kate Middleton — who are pegged as the future of the monarchy — are planning their next trip, though this time it's all business.