The Surprising Place You'll See Kate Middleton And Prince William For The Queen's Jubilee

This year marks Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates 70 years on the throne, per The Royal Family. Events to commemorate the historic occasion will take place throughout the entire year. Although the official date of her succession to the throne was February 6, the queen chose to postpone any celebrations to a later date, preferring to honor the death of her father, the late King George, according to Country Living. Instead, the U.K. will celebrate a four-day holiday from June 2 to June 5 to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Over the course of this extended weekend, a number of traditional events will take place. Among them is the queen's birthday parade, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a party at Buckingham Palace, and a Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The queen won't be the only one celebrating this special year. Other members of the royal family will also participate in various events, including tours to countries around the world. On February 24, The Royal Family released a list of tours that are scheduled to take place this coming spring. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will visit Ireland at the end of March, while Prince Edward and his wife Sophie will head to Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the end of April. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — Prince William and Kate Middleton — also have a tour scheduled for mid-March.