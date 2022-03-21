Gabby Petito's Family Has A New Purpose In The Wake Of Her Death

The disappearance of Gabby Petito shocked the world back in September 2021, sparking a nationwide search for the young woman. According to CNN, Petito went on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. However, her parents became worried after finding out the young man had returned to his parent's home in Florida without their daughter.

Just days after Laundrie was identified as a person of interest, he too went missing, causing a major turn in the case. The search for Petito continued to be the main priority and unfortunately, her remains were found on September 19, 2021 in a Wyoming national park where the couple's van was originally spotted, per CBS News. "Everybody sees the pictures of her out there as an adult, but when I close my eyes and I think of her," her stepfather Jim Schmidt said in a "60 Minutes Australia" interview, "I still remember that little blonde hair, bright blue eyed little girl with her hair up in ponytails, and always smiling no matter what."

Petito's family never got their questions answered about what really happened to their daughter after authorities found Laundrie's skeletal remains in Myakkahatchee Creek environmental park, per The Guardian. As they learn to cope in world she is no longer a part of, the Petito family has since found a way to keep Gabby's name alive.