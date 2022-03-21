What We Know About Daddy Yankee's Unexpected Retirement

Referred to as the "King of Reggaeton," Daddy Yankee has certainly made his mark on the music scene over the past 30 years. With 16 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 and big-name collabs with Justin Bieber, Janet Jackson, and Fergie, the Puerto Rico-born star is highly admired within the industry.

During a 2021 cover story interview with Billboard, Yankee opened up about the role he played in making the reggaeton genre a successful sound around the globe. "I like to say I took the bullets. I wanted people to understand my essence, where I come from, what I represent. But at the same time, I wanted to take my culture to the very top. I can't tell you there was a formula," he shared. "I had to take the culture with me everywhere so it became permanent instead of fizzling out like other genres where artists simply promote themselves." In 2017, the "Gasolina" chart-topper hit it big when teaming up with Luis Fonsi and Bieber for the worldwide smash "Despacito." As noted by People, it became the first Spanish-language song to enter the top 10 in the US since Los Del Rio's remix of "Macarena" and became one of the longest-running number-one hits in history.

On March 20, Yankee announced on his official website that his seventh studio album, "Legendaddy," will drop on March 24. And by the looks of it, it will be his very last.