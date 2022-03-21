Melania Trump's Reported Thoughts About Dr. Oz Are Raising Eyebrows

Melania Trump is no stranger to controversy. Take her shady "I really don't care, do you?" coat for example, or her swearing about White House Christmas baubles or donning colonial-era headwear on an African safari. Melania proved to be as headline-grabbing as Donald Trump — whom she dissented from, like the 51.3% of citizens who voted in the 2020 election, per NBC.

"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him; I support him. I don't say enough; I don't do enough where I am," Melania complained to her friend and former political advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, about her husband in 2018, per CNN. After secretly recording their conversations and including them in her book, "Melania and Me," Wolkoff definitely lost her BFF status. With friends like that, who needs enemies?

It seems Melania has revealed a new political friendship by choosing a horse to back in the upcoming Pennsylvania Republican primary race for Senate. Melania's pick of political wannabe comes in the shape of former Oprah guest-turned-holistic wellness guru and TV host, Dr. Mehmet Oz. The heart surgeon has, at times, proven to be as controversial as the former FLOTUS' infamous statement via Zara parka. So, it's no wonder Melania's reported thoughts about Dr. Oz are raising eyebrows.