Pete Davidson's Night With Scott Disick Did Not Go As Planned

Pete Davidson has been doing more than just keeping up with the Kardashians — he's dating one. Kim Kardashian and the "Saturday Night Live" star went Instagram official, so to speak, on March 11. Kim shared a slideshow of photos that have the couple looking playful along with a black-and-white selfie taken by Davidson with Kardashian in the background. The pics even prompted Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian to comment with a simple but powerful, "I love this."

The photos come months after not-so-subtle clues that the stars were romantically involved. Back in November 2021, sources told Page Six that Kim and Davidson are "officially dating." If that weren't enough, one source told People back in December that the mother-of-four "is so into" Davidson, adding, "[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other." In other words, Kim has made it no secret that she's totally into her man.

That said, it seems like Davidson is doing more than just keeping up with Kim, but slowly becoming a part of her extended family, too. Not only has he received support from Khloé, but from Scott Disick, too.