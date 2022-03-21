What We Know About Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Video Call With Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Taking to his own Twitter, which the Ukrainian president has often used to communicate with the public, Volodymyr Zelenksyy posted a photo from his video call with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, thanking them for their help. "[Ashton Kutcher] and Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to Flexport and Airbnb to help [Ukrainian] refugees," Zelenksyy wrote in English. "Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world." The president added the hashtag #StandWithUkraine to the end of his tweet.

We don't know much more about the details of the call, but the mutual admiration seems pretty clear. And it's not the first time the acting couple met with Zelenksyy who, as a reminder, was once an actor himself. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple met with the Ukrainian president before the COVID-19 pandemic and had what Kunis described as a "beautiful conversation." Also like Zelenksyy, they show no sign of stopping their work to help the people of Ukraine. After meeting their $30 million fundraising goal on GoFundMe, they posted a video update to Kutcher's Instagram, writing in the caption, "Our work is not done. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need."