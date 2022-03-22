Madison LeCroy Appears To Shade Austen Kroll Amid His Disastrous Summer House Episode

It's safe to say that Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll aren't exactly the blueprint for friendly exes. The former "Southern Charm" couple have quite the history of being on and off, with the two seemingly splitting for good back in December 2020 when Madison told Us Weekly, "We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he. So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him."

Both have continued to appear on "Southern Charm" in the wake of their split though (making for some seriously great TV, of course!) and it seems like the close company they have to keep means Madison is keeping tabs on her former man. Case and point? His "Summer House" drama while appearing on Season 6 of the Bravo reality show. As reality TV addicts will know, Austen caused some serious issues by leading on and kissing both Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller. But that's not all. He also got into plenty of drama with the other women in the house and even seemingly tried to close a door on Paige DeSorbo's arm, with the March 21 episode getting pretty intense.

Naturally, there's been plenty of reaction to Austen's controversial "Summer House" appearance across social media (with plenty of viewers praising Paige for hitting back at Austen, while others even set up a Change.org petition to get him banned from the show) and Madison appears to be one of those throwing in her two cents...