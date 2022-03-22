American Idol's Zareh Isa Is Causing Such A Huge Stir

After performing "Bust The Windows" by Jazmine Sullivan during her Season 20 "American Idol" audition, Los Angeles stylist Zaréh Isa got complete approval from the competition series' current judge's panel, which includes Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Zaréh's mom, Nadia Turner, a former "Idol" contestant in 2005, was blindfolded prior to being walked into the audition room. All three judges loved the generational talent of the mother-daughter duo and appreciated Zaréh's efforts in making the moment so sentimental. Amid her daughter's audition, Turner quietly leaned over to host Ryan Seacrest and whispered, "She can sing." The reality host responded with "I know," as she admired Zaréh's impressive performance.

Wearing the same golden top Turner wore during her "American Idol" audition for Season 4, Zaréh received full support from all three judges, with each agreeing she's ready for Hollywood, per USA Today. After the audition was over and the pair were celebrating the moment, Perry voiced how "cool" Zaréh was in addition to it being "the best mother-daughter day ever!"

Us Weekly reports Zaréh and her mom have already started working together in the music industry and released a single together in February titled "You Do Something to Me." New episodes of the singing series air on Mondays on ABC. So until then, we'll just have to wait for the next episode to see Zaréh continue her rise to stardom.