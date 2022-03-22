Prince William Is Feeling Pressure To Cut Ties With A Controversial Figure

It's safe to say that the royal family has seen its fair share of controversy over the years, and now Prince William is feeling the wrath of controversy again. Of course, the royals have had some eyebrow raising connections to a few people of power before, with one of the most notable being Prince Andrew's friendship with the disgraced Jeffery Epstein. Andrew was forced to publicly cut ties with the businessman after his sexual abuse exploits came to light and, in May 2020, Andrew stepped back from taking part in public duties due to his association with the disgraced financier. That came after that infamous, highly-publicized interview with BBC's "Newsnight."

That's not all, though. Prince Harry has also found himself on the receiving end of needing to sever ties with someone after he distanced himself with Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz. Reportedly, Harry questioned his "motives" after he made a donation to one of Harry's charities, with a February report from Mirror claiming Harry ended his association with him several years earlier.

But now it's his brother William's turn, as his connection to the boss of DP World, the parent company of P&O Ferries, has come under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.