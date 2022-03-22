Megan Thee Stallion Faces A Big Legal Issue

Megan Thee Stallion's legal drama just got even bigger. As fans of the "Body" hitmaker will already know, Megan hasn't had the best relationship with her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, over the years. She initially claimed in March 2020 the label was allegedly not allowing her to release new music and wanted to renegotiate her contract, after which she sued the company and a temporary restraining order was granted against the label. That was dropped after four days, though she sued the label again in August 2021, alleging the company blocked the release of a duet with BTS.

Things got litigious once again in February 2022 when she sued 1501 Certified Entertainment another time after things got contentious regarding her October 2021 release, "Something For Thee Hotties." The drama came about as Grammy winner Megan was expected to see out her contract with the label for a certain number of albums, though the label seemingly didn't class the 21-song release as an official album, instead marketing it as a mixtape, per BBC.

Megan's team suggested in legal documents that by not classing "Something For Thee Hotties" as an album, 1501 Certified Entertainment wanted to "tie [Megan] down" for another release for financial gain. "1501's new position, taken months after the album's release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try to take further advantage of [Megan], at great expense and not in good faith," Megan's team claimed, per Forbes. But, now, 1501 Certified Entertainment is hitting back.