Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley's Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Moses J. Moseley, the actor who played a zombie on the "Walking Dead," was found dead in his car on January 26 in Stockbridge, Georgia, per Yahoo! News. His family had reported him missing a week before authorities found his body in a locked car with a .40 handgun with no magazine on his lap, according to a police report obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta. The Henry County coroner spoke with the local news outlet and said "all avenues are being investigated."

When news broke about the actor's untimely death, his peers and close friends began to share heartfelt tributes to Moseley. "He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes," Moseley's manager said in a statement obtained by People. "He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business." AMC, the network home to "The Walking Dead" also tweeted their condolences to the actor: "Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley."

It's now been close to two months since "The Vampire Diaries" actor tragically died, and his death certificate has revealed new details.