Kim Kardashian Had An Unexpected Celebrity Friend Support Her Latest Endeavor

While Kim Kardashian has always been lucky enough to count on the love and support from her family, she's seen a lot of friends come and go over the years. Her first most famous BFF was Paris Hilton, whom some believe Kim owes her career to. With famous friends come famous enemies, and Kim has plenty of those, too. Beyoncé famously can't stand Kim, after Bey and Jay-Z skipped Kim's wedding to Kanye "Ye" West back in 2013, reportedly igniting a feud between the two couples. Ye opened up about mending the feud during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in 2018. "I haven't seen him, but I can feel him," Ye said, per Spin.

And of course, there's also Larsa Pippen, who dove a deeper into her broken friendship with Kim on "The Real Housewives of Miami," suggesting that she was "stuck in the middle" between Kim and Ye. "I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship," Larsa said on "RHOM," per People. "I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever." While it seems like Kim has a lot to work out with some of the people who used to be a part of her life, there was one unexpected celebrity friend who came out to support her during her most recent business endeavor.