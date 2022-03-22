Kim Kardashian Had An Unexpected Celebrity Friend Support Her Latest Endeavor
While Kim Kardashian has always been lucky enough to count on the love and support from her family, she's seen a lot of friends come and go over the years. Her first most famous BFF was Paris Hilton, whom some believe Kim owes her career to. With famous friends come famous enemies, and Kim has plenty of those, too. Beyoncé famously can't stand Kim, after Bey and Jay-Z skipped Kim's wedding to Kanye "Ye" West back in 2013, reportedly igniting a feud between the two couples. Ye opened up about mending the feud during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in 2018. "I haven't seen him, but I can feel him," Ye said, per Spin.
And of course, there's also Larsa Pippen, who dove a deeper into her broken friendship with Kim on "The Real Housewives of Miami," suggesting that she was "stuck in the middle" between Kim and Ye. "I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship," Larsa said on "RHOM," per People. "I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever." While it seems like Kim has a lot to work out with some of the people who used to be a part of her life, there was one unexpected celebrity friend who came out to support her during her most recent business endeavor.
Kim Kardashian can count on Madonna's daughter's support
Lourdes Leon was on hand to help give Kim Kardashian the celebrity support she needed during her SKIMS event in Miami on March 20, according to the Daily Mail. Madonna's daughter was seen socializing during a private dinner celebrating the SKIMS SWIM pop-up shop in the sunny South Florida city. But then again, this shouldn't really surprise anyone as Kim had met Madonna during her childhood, and they've maintained a good relationship over the years. "Madonna, at a period in her life, moved in with her manager, who happened to be our next-door neighbor growing up," Kim told Entertainment Tonight back in 2018. "So, Kourtney [Kardashian] and I would walk... and we would see Madonna." The same year, Kim was also in talks to work on a beauty collaboration with the "Material Girl" chart topper, per W Magazine.
Seeing how Lourdes has a portfolio of high-profiled modeling jobs, like her campaign for Swavorski and for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty campaign, there's a possibility that Kim might want to have her model for her SKIMS line, too. While that is yet to be confirmed, fans can definitely see Lourdes modeling the loungewear both on and off camera, and maybe even during a visit at the Kardashians' Calabasas house, too. It would certainly feel like old times, right?