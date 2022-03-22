Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Most Casual Look Yet On Her Royal Tour

Since tying the knot with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at a lavish royal ceremony in April 2011, Kate Middleton has become a style icon for her elegant and sophisticated looks over the years. Keeping her 12-carat oval sapphire wedding band (previously worn by Princess Diana) as a constant dazzling accessory, the duchess is always evolving her style, per Vogue. Kate is notably careful about what she's wearing and has built a reputation for truly caring about what her looks stand for. From her sensible fashion choices all the way to her signature smile, Kate has gracefully pulled off a sense of confidence in the royal spotlight that people all over the world admire.

Of course, being a part of the royal family comes with many outfit changes. From government meetings to learning how to drink water out of vines in the jungle, Kate has proven to be relatable to the public while also incorporating her stunning ladylike style. According to the Daily Mail, Kate and William recently visited the Belize jungle on March 21. While learning survival skills by local troops as part of their Caribbean tour, the duchess appeared in a perfectly styled casual outfit. So much so, the traveling royal couple looked like tourists themselves.