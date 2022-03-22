Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Most Casual Look Yet On Her Royal Tour
Since tying the knot with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at a lavish royal ceremony in April 2011, Kate Middleton has become a style icon for her elegant and sophisticated looks over the years. Keeping her 12-carat oval sapphire wedding band (previously worn by Princess Diana) as a constant dazzling accessory, the duchess is always evolving her style, per Vogue. Kate is notably careful about what she's wearing and has built a reputation for truly caring about what her looks stand for. From her sensible fashion choices all the way to her signature smile, Kate has gracefully pulled off a sense of confidence in the royal spotlight that people all over the world admire.
Of course, being a part of the royal family comes with many outfit changes. From government meetings to learning how to drink water out of vines in the jungle, Kate has proven to be relatable to the public while also incorporating her stunning ladylike style. According to the Daily Mail, Kate and William recently visited the Belize jungle on March 21. While learning survival skills by local troops as part of their Caribbean tour, the duchess appeared in a perfectly styled casual outfit. So much so, the traveling royal couple looked like tourists themselves.
Kate Middleton's tourist look turns heads
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are showing off their relatable travel style as Prince William and Kate Middleton embark on their Caribbean tour, Hello Magazine reports. William and Kate wore simple ensembles and sunglasses as they learned about conservation efforts and survival techniques in the Belize jungle on March 21. Sparkling with a smile while hiking around the historic Mayan archaeological site of Caracol, Kate wore high-waisted Khaki trousers paired with a white shirt. Adding to her chic but effortless daytime look, the duchess wore white Superga sneakers but decided to change into boots later on. William also wore sturdy boots the entire day, a smart move by both royal members as they had to climb to the top of the palace they were touring, the Daily Mail reports.
People reports the royal couple had to initially cancel their first stop during the Caribbean tour following local Belizeans protesting colonialism. Some were also angry about the Cambridges using a football field to land their helicopter. Later in the week, the duke and duchess will jet off to Jamaica and the Bahamas, where more protests are already being arranged, according to The Independent. With such pushback from the public about their tour, Kate's casual look may be a move to appear more relatable to everyday citizens — or just an adjustment to the locations' hot temperatures. Either way, we're waiting to see what sleek outfits the royal couple steps out in next.