Britney Spears Reveals The Odd Way She Adopted Her Dog

Britney Spears has been fairly candid about wanting to have a baby with her fiance, Sam Asghari, though it's unclear if she plans on trying sometime soon. Not only did Spears reveal this during a court hearing as part of her conservatorship trial, according to The New York Times, but she has also posted to social media about her desire to become a third-time mom. "I'm thinking about having another baby," she captioned a photo back in November. For the time being, it seems Spears is content with being a dog mom.

The pop star has been a dog lover for most of her life, and she has been known to have quite a few furry friends around the house, or even on the red carpet from time to time. Last October, Spears' beau actually surprised her when he brought home a new doggo to love — a Doberman they named Porsha, according to People magazine. "Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the family," Asghari captioned an Instagram video of the new pup. However, it does seem as though Porsha is more Asghari's dog, as the two are often seen together going on car rides or hikes. Whether or not that's actually the case is unknown, but Spears ended up fixing the potential problem by adopting another dog a few months later. How she ended up taking Sawyer home is another story.