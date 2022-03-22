Nick Cannon Reportedly Reunited With A Surprising Ex

Nick Cannon's life has definitely looked different ever since he and Mariah Carey pulled the plug on their marriage. And while the true nature of their separation has been kept under wraps, Cannon has had nothing but glowing things to say about the mother of his twins, Roc and Roe. "I can't ever remember us having arguments and there being negative energy of 'This isn't working' and all of that stuff. We had very sensible conversations," he said about their marriage in an interview with Variety in 2020. Since his divorce from Carey though, it's been slightly difficult for some of his fans to keep up with all of his children and the multiple women that have come and gone in his life, According to Page Six, Cannon can count seven kids with five different women, yet his five-month-old son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, passed away back in December 2021. However, People reported on January 31 that Cannon was expecting an eight child with model Bre Tiesi after photos of a gender reveal party surfaced on social media.

And while there's no doubt that Cannon's iCal calendar has birthday parties, soccer games, play dates, and all sorts of events jotted down for every weekend of the year, the television personality did make time to reunite with another surprising ex of his.