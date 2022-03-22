Nick Cannon Reportedly Reunited With A Surprising Ex
Nick Cannon's life has definitely looked different ever since he and Mariah Carey pulled the plug on their marriage. And while the true nature of their separation has been kept under wraps, Cannon has had nothing but glowing things to say about the mother of his twins, Roc and Roe. "I can't ever remember us having arguments and there being negative energy of 'This isn't working' and all of that stuff. We had very sensible conversations," he said about their marriage in an interview with Variety in 2020. Since his divorce from Carey though, it's been slightly difficult for some of his fans to keep up with all of his children and the multiple women that have come and gone in his life, According to Page Six, Cannon can count seven kids with five different women, yet his five-month-old son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, passed away back in December 2021. However, People reported on January 31 that Cannon was expecting an eight child with model Bre Tiesi after photos of a gender reveal party surfaced on social media.
And while there's no doubt that Cannon's iCal calendar has birthday parties, soccer games, play dates, and all sorts of events jotted down for every weekend of the year, the television personality did make time to reunite with another surprising ex of his.
Nick Cannon hit the club with Jessica White
Despite all his baby mammas, children, and exes, Nick Cannon still seems to make time for everyone. According to Page Six, Cannon caught up with his ex Jessica White at the UES strip club in New York City. According to the Daily Mail, Cannon dated the model (do you see a trend here?) back in 2020, but unfortunately their split was of the messy kind. White told Hollywood Unlocked that she suffered from a pregnancy loss when Cannon found out that he was expecting with another one of his exes, Brittany Bell. Well, it seems like whatever was in the past is staying in their past as Cannon partied it up with White at the club. One source even said, "They came together and they had a table. They were in a great mood, hyping up the crowd," while also adding, "They were throwing money to the dancers. She was hanging out and holding down his table while he was DJing."
Interestingly enough, Cannon told Power 106 in an interview in 2021 that despite all of the models, moms, and babies in his life, he's got everything under control. He said, "I'm having these kids on purpose. I didn't have no accident." In other words, he's got fatherhood and all of the baby mama responsibilities that come with it in his pocket.