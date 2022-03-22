Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms What We Suspected About Her On-Set Relationship With Alyson Hannigan

Being the face of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" for seven seasons took its toll on Sarah Michelle Gellar. In 2003, the series star announced she was leaving the show. "Buffy, in this incarnation, is over," she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. Gellar also detailed the demands of starring on a hit show, which led to on-set tensions. "There've been times that we didn't get along. There have been times when we've palled around," series creator Joss Whedon told EW when discussing his relationship with Gellar.

There had long been rumors that Gellar and costar Alyson Hannigan had a tumultuous working relationship. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2013, Hannigan was asked which "Buffy" costar "was the most annoyed" to be on show at the end of the series. "Sarah," she replied almost instantaneously. "Well, she had a big career going," Hannigan clarified. The "American Pie" actor added that she never heard from Gellar anymore, except for an occasional congratulatory email.

Two years after the said interview, the two former "Buffy" stars reunited when Hannigan invited Gellar and her family over for a party. The "Cruel Intentions" actor posted a selfie of the two smiling on Instagram, noting that Hannigan and husband Alexis Denisof "know how to throw a party." Gellar also uploaded another adorable selfie of the pair to Twitter with a balloon animal nestled between them. The two seemed to be getting along wonderfully, which was not always the case while working together.