Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's New Song Carolina

Taylor Swift has unveiled a new song called, "Carolina," in the teaser trailer for "Where the Crawdads Sing," released on March 22. The film is the forthcoming adaptation of Delia Owens' 2018 novel of the same name, which follows Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she becomes involved in a murder case of a man in North Carolina, per Variety. The film has a deep connection with Swift who explained her involvement via a post on Instagram.

"'Where The Crawdads Sing' is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago," she captioned the post of the trailer. "As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side." Swift said she penned the song on her own and asked her friend Aaron Dessner, whom she worked with on her 2020 album "folklore," to produce it. "I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story," Swift added.

Swift and Reese Witherspoon have been friends for years (they also coincidentally dated Jake Gyllenhaal) and have sung each other's praises. While on a promotional junket for "Sing" in 2016, Witherspoon told "TODAY" she had "new appreciation" for Swift's vocal abilities after she covered "Shake It Off" for the movie. Who knows, maybe they'll write a song together one day!