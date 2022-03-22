Blake Shelton And Luke Bryan Prove Their Hilarious Feud Is Still Going Strong

Blake Shelton doesn't mind sharing the title of People's "Sexiest Man Alive" with Luke Bryan if it means that the "Waves" singer admits he, too, isn't sexy. Bryan ignited his years-long faux feud with Shelton on March 21 while live-tweeting his commentary on "American Idol," posting a photoshopped picture of his head on Shelton's "SMA" cover from 2017. "Don't doubt me @katyperry, the @people love me and I'm the favorite country judge!" Bryan wrote on Twitter. "Don't be jealous @blakeshelton."

In response, Shelton poked fun at Bryan's sexiness. "My god buddy I hope that works out better for you!!!!!" he tweeted. Shelton has long joked about the decision to pick him as the "SMA," telling CBS "This Morning" in 2020 said that he agreed with the criticism that he wasn't sexy. "I remember some of the tweets — you know, before I canceled social media — it was like, 'Wait a minute, Blake Shelton's the Sexiest Man Alive? Did every other man on the planet die or something?'" he joked (via Taste of Country). "Come on, let's face it — they screwed up."

Well, Bryan seems to want the title and has essentially put his name in the hat for this year's issue. Here's to hoping he gets chosen so we can see Shelton's reaction to his actual photoshoot!