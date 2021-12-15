Blake Shelton Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Ariana Grande's On-Set Behavior

Blake Shelton has a history of getting close with his fellow coaches on "The Voice."

Shelton, who is the only remaining original coach on the NBC series, is known for heading the show's beloved comradery between celebrity judges. Shelton had a famous bromance with coach Adam Levine, and the country singer also met his future wife Gwen Stefani while the two were in "The Voice" chairs. Shelton, who is the self-proclaimed king of "The Voice," has eight wins as a coach, according to USA Today. With his signature sarcastic wit in tow, Shelton apparently doesn't mess around when it comes to the competition.

"Even when he seems sweet... it's a trick, so don't trust it," coach Kelly Clarkson warned "The Voice" newcomer Ariana Grande about Shelton. Grande, who joined the cast on Season 21, said had a positive outlook on her rival coach Shelton ahead of her time on the show. "I think my biggest ally will be Blake because I think he'll be so happy to take more away from John [Legend] and Kelly [Clarkson]," she told ET Canada. " ... I can tell he loves me. I just got here, but we have a good rapport already. I think I have a lifelong friend in Blake Shelton."

With such superstars in the coaching chairs, viewers are always dying to know what goes on behind-the-scenes at NBC. Lucky for us, Shelton just opened up about what Grande is really like on the set of "The Voice."