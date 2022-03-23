Machine Gun Kelly In Hot Water Once Again After Offensive Interview

Machine Gun Kelly received backlash in January when a viral TikTok highlighted an old interview in which he made inappropriate comments about a then-underage Kenall Jenner. "I don't care who my first celebrity crush was because right now it's Kendall Jenner," the musician said in the 2013 interview with Fuse. At the time, Jenner was 17 years old and Kelly was 23 years old, per BuzzFeed. The "Bad Things" artist was aware of their age discrepancy, telling Fuse, "I'm not waiting until she's 18, I'll go now. I'm 23, dog, I'm not like a creepy age, y'know what I'm saying?"

In an effort to rationalize his bold comments, MGK gave examples of famous musicians who dated minors. "Robert Plant, who is one of the greatest lead singers ever, dated a girl who was 14," the rapper told Fuse, adding that Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose allegedly dated a 16-year-old and then wrote a song about her.

Many fans chastised MGK on social media following the viral clip. "How is Mgk caught in literal 4k saying he doesn't care about waiting kendall jenner to turn 18 so he can hook up with her," one Twitter user wrote. "Ayo remember when MGK at 23 bragged about how badly he wanted to f*** a 17 year old Kendall Jenner?" another tweeted. One fan tweeted that they stopped listening to MGK once they heard the Jenner comments. Kelly has now found himself embroiled in controversy once again because of another resurfaced interview.