Machine Gun Kelly's Resurfaced Comments About Kendall Jenner Are Sparking Major Controversy
A lot of Machine Gun Kelly's fans would agree that the rapper's career and personal life has gotten a lot of attention, thanks, at least in part, to its shock value. After all, the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, recently gave his fiance Megan Fox an engagement ring with thorns on the side because "love is pain." He explained the concert of the ring in an interview with Vogue. "When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart," he explained. "And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts."
And while there's no doubt that MGK and Fox are the kind of love birds that get tattoos together during their joint interview with British GQ — "The best tattoo I've ever seen in my life," he even said during the process — there was another dark-haired starlet that he was eyeing was before he met the "Jennifer's Body" actor. In fact, MGK's comments about "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Kendall Jenner have resurfaced — and they are turning heads.
Machine Gun Kelly's comments about Kendall Jenner went way too far according to critics
According to In Touch Weekly, Machine Gun Kelly is once again feeling the heat for comments he made about Kendall Jenner in a resurfaced interview from 2013, when the young reality television star was still a minor. In an interview with Fuse, the topic of underage girls and rockers came up. When the interviewer asked MGK if he would be willing to wait until Jenner turned 18 to start dating her, he said, "I'm not waiting 'til she's 18, I'll go now. I'm 23, dog, I'm not like a creepy age, you know. I'm 23, she's 17, and she's a celebrity, there [is] no limits right there." MGK, who has now has a teen daughter himself, also cited Robert Plant and Axl Rose as examples of rock stars who dated underage girls, saying, "I don't care."
But that's not all. The rapper also said, "Say what you want, man. If Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom naked and you're 50, you're going." Of course, it didn't take very long for the internet to react to MGK's comments, with one person on Twitter opining that he "owes kendall jenner a public apology."
In any case, Jenner has been nowhere in sight each time MGK, Megan Fox and their celebrity besties Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been going out in public, according to Us Weekly. It seems like that's not the kind of company Jenner wants to keep.