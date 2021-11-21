Machine Gun Kelly Brings An Unexpected Date To The AMAs
As the 2021 award show season is — a bit controversially — starting to settle back into a sense of normalcy in a tentatively post-COVID world, it seems that lulling comforts of the ceremony format can still delight and surprise viewers across the United States. For the latest example, look no further than Machine Gun Kelly, whose red carpet appearance at the 2021 American Music Awards garnered a strong reaction from fans — one which proved to elicit delight more than anything else.
Machine Gun Kelly, 31, has been in a relationship with "Jennifer's Body" actor Megan Fox, 35, for at least a year and some change — though the MGK-Fox relationship timeline is a bit more complicated than meets the eye. But despite rumors of a possible upcoming engagement, on November 21, Kelly showed up to the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with an unexpected date on his arm.
Machine Gun Kelly's 2021 AMAs date was his daughter Casie
As Entertainment Tonight tweeted during the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet rollout, Machine Gun Kelly's guest for the evening was none other than his 13-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker. Per ET, the pair were photographed hamming it up for photographers, exchanging secret handshakes and smiling in between poses.
Swathes of MGK fans accordingly took to social media to share their enchantment with the rapper/punk rocker's unexpected award show companion. One user lamented the passing of time while expressing her adoration for the father-daughter duo: "i literally remember him posting a video of her learning her ABC's like yesterday?! WHEN DID SHE GROW UP HOW OLD AM I." Others expressed admiration for the teenager's poise, goofiness, and grace during her rare red carpet appearance, calling her "beautiful."
As of the time of this writing, Machine Gun Kelly has already nabbed at least one 2021 AMA award for Favorite Rock Artist — but during his acceptance speech, the performer made it clear that in Casie's eyes, he's already a winner in her book; per ET reporter Cassie DiLaura, the teenager appeared to be "having a fun night with her 'cool dad.'" Talk about bragging rights for school Monday morning!