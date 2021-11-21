Machine Gun Kelly Brings An Unexpected Date To The AMAs

As Entertainment Tonight tweeted during the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet rollout, Machine Gun Kelly's guest for the evening was none other than his 13-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker. Per ET, the pair were photographed hamming it up for photographers, exchanging secret handshakes and smiling in between poses.

Swathes of MGK fans accordingly took to social media to share their enchantment with the rapper/punk rocker's unexpected award show companion. One user lamented the passing of time while expressing her adoration for the father-daughter duo: "i literally remember him posting a video of her learning her ABC's like yesterday?! WHEN DID SHE GROW UP HOW OLD AM I." Others expressed admiration for the teenager's poise, goofiness, and grace during her rare red carpet appearance, calling her "beautiful."

As of the time of this writing, Machine Gun Kelly has already nabbed at least one 2021 AMA award for Favorite Rock Artist — but during his acceptance speech, the performer made it clear that in Casie's eyes, he's already a winner in her book; per ET reporter Cassie DiLaura, the teenager appeared to be "having a fun night with her 'cool dad.'" Talk about bragging rights for school Monday morning!