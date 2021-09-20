Celebrities At The 2021 Emmys Have Twitter Seeing Red. Here's Why

Maybe fashion mogul Kim Kardashian really did know what she was doing when she arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in her all-black head-to-toe get-up that just so happened to cover every square inch of her famous face.

As reported by Forbes, actor and comedian Seth Rogen undoubtedly ruffled a few feathers after he very publicly reprimanded the 2021 Emmy Awards organizers for lying to their guests and claiming that the show would be outdoors when it was not. "We're in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this," he emphatically declared on stage before adding, "Why is there a roof? It's more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don't kill Eugene Levy tonight? That is what has been decided." Awkward...

Alas, the show must go on — and it did. Keep reading after the jump, however, to learn why the Emmys still had much of Twitter seeing red.