Celebrities At The 2021 Emmys Have Twitter Seeing Red. Here's Why
Maybe fashion mogul Kim Kardashian really did know what she was doing when she arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in her all-black head-to-toe get-up that just so happened to cover every square inch of her famous face.
As reported by Forbes, actor and comedian Seth Rogen undoubtedly ruffled a few feathers after he very publicly reprimanded the 2021 Emmy Awards organizers for lying to their guests and claiming that the show would be outdoors when it was not. "We're in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this," he emphatically declared on stage before adding, "Why is there a roof? It's more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don't kill Eugene Levy tonight? That is what has been decided." Awkward...
Alas, the show must go on — and it did. Keep reading after the jump, however, to learn why the Emmys still had much of Twitter seeing red.
Emmys award show guests were maskless
As reported by New York Post much of the Twitterverse is now seeing red after watching so many celebrities mix and mingle in close quarters while maskless.
While host Cedric the Entertainer confirmed under no uncertain terms that guests were required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination, stating, "We're all vaxxed. We had to get vaxxed to come here. I got vaxxed," others still thought the event wasn't as COVID-19 conscious as it should've been and was perhaps a bit hypocritical. "Emmys = no masks. Our college and high school sons = masks. Where's the outrage?" one user tweeted about the striking disparities. Meanwhile another user simply wrote, "No Masks at the #Emmys because rules are for the little people."
Though face masks were notably missing at the highly anticipated award show, it does appear that many celebrities were cognizant of mask wearing in the days leading up to the star-studded night. At the beginning of the weekend, actor Yvette Nicole Brown arrived on a red carpet for the Performers Nominee Celebration donning a face mask and taking great care only to remove it when posing for photos. "I'm going to Emmy parties this weekend, and we have to be tested, and I want to be respectful," she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "I got tested this morning. I want to make sure that I don't catch anything tonight that I take with me anywhere else I go. I'm trying to enjoy the weekend as best I can while staying safe."