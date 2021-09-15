How Justin And Hailey Bieber Were Mocked At The Met Gala

While it was a beautiful, star-studded night at the 2021 Met Gala, the event did not go off without a few hiccups, unfortunately. Case in point: Selenators mocking married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they made their way through the crowds at the fundraising extravaganza.

As you may recall, the history regarding the love triangle between Bieber, ex-girlfriend Gomez, and current wife Hailey Baldwin is long and riddled with strife mostly due to the celebrities' sold-out fans fanning the flames. Though Jelena called it quits for good in 2018, fans often go to great lengths to pit Gomez and Baldwin against one another. As reported by Page Six, in one particular instance, Bieber clapped back at an apparent internet troll who called for all Gomez fans to harass Baldwin online. "Go after, please, let's all go after her," the wayward fan pleaded before Bieber intervened.

"This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better [and] so on and so forth," he responded about the vitriol. "It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right," he lamented. Unfortunately, that was only one instance of many. Keep reading to learn all about the latest Jailey versus Selenators debacle.