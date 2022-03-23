Why Kamala Harris Was Absolutely Not A Fan Of Her Vogue Cover

Vice President Kamala Harris' Vogue magazine cover caused quite the controversy back in January 2021. As you may remember, the February 2021 issue of the magazine came with two different editions using different photos. The original, printed edition showed her in a black jacket and pants with black sneakers as she stood in front of a pink satin sheet draped over a green background, while the second, used for the online version of the magazine, showed her smiling in front of a yellow background with a yellow sheet with her arms folded in a light blue blazer.

Many claimed that the original photo of Harris didn't do her much justice, with some claiming it even made her skin appear lighter, per The Guardian. The New York Times contributor Wajahat Ali even tweeted that the whole thing was "a mess up," claiming, "Anna Wintour must really not have Black friends and colleagues." He added, "I'll shoot shots of VP Kamala Harris for free using my Samsung and I'm 100% confident it'll turn out better than this Vogue cover."

There was such backlash that Vogue even announced it would be printing special editions with the second image as the cover, saying in a statement posted to Instagram, "In celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition #InaugurationDay issues, featuring Vice President-elect @kamalaharris." But now we're learning that even Kamala herself was not happy about the original cover.