What Is Alec Baldwin's Connection To The Bad Vegan?

Sarma Melngailis recently came back into the public eye with Netflix's new docuseries, "Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives." The series delves into the vegan restaurant owner's journey from wildly successful restauranteur to a fugitive on the run for draining $2 million from her business and cheating investors out of their money. The twist here is that Melngailis wasn't doing this all on her own — her husband, Anthony Strangis, had managed to con her into transferring money from her restaurant directly to him. The duo was eventually caught and charged with multiple felonies.

In a March 17 interview with Vanity Fair, Melngailis expanded on how Strangis was able to coerce her into sending him her money, pointing to gaslighting techniques as his main tool. He also convinced her that he would be able to make her and her dog, Leon, immortal as long as she performed a series of bizarre tests. She compared the experience to having been indoctrinated into a cult, saying it was "Like dissociation ... I can't remember so much stuff."

The Pure Food and Wine founder is currently trying to rebuild her life and get out from underneath the mounting debt that has accumulated. However, she does hope that others learn from her story. While the docuseries primarily gives Melngailis a voice to tell her entire story from start to finish, it also reveals interesting details about her connection to a number of famous celebrities, including Alec Baldwin.