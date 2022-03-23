Rachel Zegler's Oscar Controversy Takes An Unexpected Turn

By almost any metric, Rachel Ziegler is one of Hollywood's hottest young talents. But the actor, who starred as Maria Vasquez in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," recently revealed that despite the film's seven Academy Award nominations, she was not formally invited to attend the prestigious ceremony. The actor dropped the revelation in response to a fan's comment on her Instagram that said: "Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night."

"i'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel," Zegler replied. Her response set off a fury of comments, prompting the actor to further explain why she was missing the ceremony. "i hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, i guess," Zegler wrote. "thanks for all the shock and outrage — i'm disappointed too. but that's okay. so proud of our movie."

In a show of support, Russ Tamblyn — who played Riff in the 1961 adaptation of the film — took to Twitter and demanded Zegler be invited. "As a voting member and the original Riff, let me say: it's your duty to find Rachel a seat at the Oscars," he tweeted. And it appears the outcry over Zegler's snub was effective, as there has been a surprising revelation in the Zegler-Oscars saga.