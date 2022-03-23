Rachel Zegler's Oscar Controversy Takes An Unexpected Turn
By almost any metric, Rachel Ziegler is one of Hollywood's hottest young talents. But the actor, who starred as Maria Vasquez in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," recently revealed that despite the film's seven Academy Award nominations, she was not formally invited to attend the prestigious ceremony. The actor dropped the revelation in response to a fan's comment on her Instagram that said: "Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night."
"i'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel," Zegler replied. Her response set off a fury of comments, prompting the actor to further explain why she was missing the ceremony. "i hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, i guess," Zegler wrote. "thanks for all the shock and outrage — i'm disappointed too. but that's okay. so proud of our movie."
In a show of support, Russ Tamblyn — who played Riff in the 1961 adaptation of the film — took to Twitter and demanded Zegler be invited. "As a voting member and the original Riff, let me say: it's your duty to find Rachel a seat at the Oscars," he tweeted. And it appears the outcry over Zegler's snub was effective, as there has been a surprising revelation in the Zegler-Oscars saga.
Rachel gets her Oscar invite
Fans of Rachel Zegler's performance in "West Side Story" were shocked to learn that the rising actor was not invited to attend the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. Following the concern from fans, Zegler took to Twitter to address the outrage. "my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support," she tweeted. "i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london) and award shows alike."
While Zegler had seemingly come to terms with her Oscar snub, it seems the Academy may have succumbed to pressure. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zegler has been officially invited to attend the March 27 ceremony as a formal award presenter. The outlet further reports that Disney is working to accommodate the actor's schedule, as she is currently in London shooting a live-action remake of the animated film, "Snow White." Zegler has yet to confirm if she would attend the ceremony, but it seems likely that that news may come soon.