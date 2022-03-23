Jared Leto's Rock Climbing Accident Was More Serious Than We Thought

Jared Leto — actor, musician, '90s dreamboat — is a man of many hobbies. True Leto stans may be aware that one of those hobbies is rock climbing, which can be pretty dang dangerous, it turns out! The "WeCrashed" actor revealed in a March 2020 Instagram post that he "almost died" in a rock-climbing accident when his rope was cut by the rock as he dangled about 600 feet in the air — which is utterly terrifying. "I remember looking down at the ground below. It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy," he wrote in the caption. "The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall."

However, it doesn't look like this brush with death has dampened Leto's enthusiasm for the activity, as he revealed in an interview with Men's Health. Even though Leto may have been even closer to the end than this 2020 caption revealed.