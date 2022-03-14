Anne Hathaway's Comments About Jared Leto's On-Set Behavior Might Surprise Fans

While Jared Leto is best known for appearing in iconic films like "The Thin Red Line" and "Requiem for a Dream," he's also made headlines for taking his roles to the extreme. Leto notoriously used a method acting technique to prepare for his role as the Joker in "Suicide Squad." At the time, E! News reported that Leto was so immersed in the role that he sent a live rat and bullets to his co-stars, Margot Robbie and Will Smith. Leto told the outlet, "I did a lot of things to create a dynamic to create an element of surprise, a spontaneity and to really break down any kind of walls that may be there. The Joker is somebody who doesn't really respect things like personal space or boundaries."

Unfortunately, Leto's actions didn't go over well with his costars. Speaking to Vanity Fair, "Suicide Squad" star Viola Davis shared, "He did some bad things, Jared Leto did. He gave some really horrific gifts." She elaborated, "He had a henchman who would come into the rehearsal room, and the henchman came in with a dead pig and plopped it on the table, and then he walked out. And that was our introduction into Jared Leto."

Given that he has he gone too far on film sets before, many fans are convinced that Leto is a terror to work with. However, Leto's latest co-star Anne Hathaway made some comments about her controversial scene partner that may leave people surprised.