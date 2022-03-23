Donald Trump Jr.'s New App Is Not What You'd Expect

Another day, another Trump family app...

Following his famous Twitter suspension, former president Donald Trump decided to take his "truths" elsewhere with the launch of his very own social media app, aptly named TRUTH Social. "I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech," he penned in a press release on October 20, 2021. "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!" he declared. Alas, many would argue that since its rollout on February 21, the platform has yet to achieve the kind of success the businessman turned politician had in mind. Per The Daily Beast, the former prez has even been overheard demanding to know "What the f*** is going on" with the slow to grow platform. Ruh-roh.

But now chip off the old block, Donald Trump Jr. has entered the group chat with his very own app... and it's not what you'd expect.