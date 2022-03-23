90 Day Fiance's Mark And Nikki Finally Make The Status Of Their Marriage Clear
"90 Day Fiance" is one of TLC's best performing reality shows, showcasing the drama of long-distance relationships and hardships couples face in multicultural relationships. One of the most entertaining aspects of the show is that the couples are often mismatched in age and personalities, with arguments ensuing all over the place and with different family members.
Mark and Nikki Shoemaker were one of those couples, having first appeared on the show in 2015. Per Page Six, they had a 39-year age gap between them while on the show. Mark was 58 while Nikki was 19, but age was nothing but a number, as they got married at the end of the season.
Unlike other castmates from the show, Mark and Nikki didn't participate in other "90 Day" spin-offs, leaving their marital status unclear until very recently when new information was revealed about their relationship. Here's everything we know about where they stand now.
Mark and Nikki have gone their separate ways
The Shoemakers are no more! Mark and Nikki Shoemaker have filed for divorce after six years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly. Mark, who is now 64, filed a petition for divorce from Nikki on March 2. The two had a prenuptial agreement in place and submitted it in their filing. The outlet did not state the reason for their divorce, but fans of the show speculated in a thread on Reddit that Nikki, now 25, must've "aged out" for Mark's liking.
The couple's relationship on the show had been under intense scrutiny, not only because of their age gap, but how Mark treated Nikki. Per Screen Rant, Mark was seen scolding Nikki numerous times on "90 Day Fiance," refused to buy her dream wedding dress, and threatened her to sign a prenup or else she had to go back to the Philippines.
Mark, for his part, denied allegations of a toxic relationship and even sued TLC for defamation of character. However, the lawsuit was eventually thrown out by the judge, who said the couple knew the terms and conditions when they signed the contract to be on the show, according to Starcasm.