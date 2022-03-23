90 Day Fiance's Mark And Nikki Finally Make The Status Of Their Marriage Clear

"90 Day Fiance" is one of TLC's best performing reality shows, showcasing the drama of long-distance relationships and hardships couples face in multicultural relationships. One of the most entertaining aspects of the show is that the couples are often mismatched in age and personalities, with arguments ensuing all over the place and with different family members.

Mark and Nikki Shoemaker were one of those couples, having first appeared on the show in 2015. Per Page Six, they had a 39-year age gap between them while on the show. Mark was 58 while Nikki was 19, but age was nothing but a number, as they got married at the end of the season.

Unlike other castmates from the show, Mark and Nikki didn't participate in other "90 Day" spin-offs, leaving their marital status unclear until very recently when new information was revealed about their relationship. Here's everything we know about where they stand now.