Cobra Kai's Peyton List Confirms What We've Long Suspected About Her Love Life
What exactly is going on with "Cobra Kai" stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand? Of course, as fans of the Netflix series will know, List stars as Tory Nichols, who joined the squad during Season 2, while Bertrand plays Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz, who's been around since season 1. The two seemed to start off as friends, but (spoiler alert!) things quickly turned sour when they switched dojos, eventually becoming individual All-Valley Karate Champions. In real life, though? It's always seemed much friendlier than that...
The two have also appeared on one another's social media accounts, with List sharing a loving tribute to her co-star on Instagram on March 7 alongside several snaps of her, including a couple that looked suspiciously cozy during what appeared to be a vacation. She joked in the caption, "man you change your hair a lot. there are not a lot of photos where you are serious without me yelling at you so i had to post those first." List has also appeared on Bertrand's page, including in the sweet birthday upload for her brother in April 2021. "Happy Birthday lists! I didnt have a nice picture with spencer so heres him moments before devouring peytons banana foster thing. The other is just peyton lookin cute and i happen to be in the background," he wrote.
Of course, all the loved up posting had fans suspicious this could be something more than friendship, and now the two have revealed all about where they really stand.
Cobra Kai's co-star canoodling!
Hold on to your karate belts "Cobra Kai" fans, because it's official. Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand are dating! List confirmed the exciting news to TMZ on March 22 after she and her co-star (turned boyfriend!) landed at the airport together, joking that she'd kick his behind if it came down to an actual karate match between the two.
Jacob went into a little more detail about their romance to the paparazzo with the dating exclusive, admitting they'd actually "been dating for a while," but didn't clarify exactly when things turned romantic. He then joked, "I've never dated anyone I've worked with before. This is almost trial by fire." Things have been a long time coming for these two though, as he elaborated that they first met then he was around 15 years old as he was good friends with List's brother. "But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off-set," he shared. Adorable!
In addition to all the super cute Instagram appearances, the two (known to fans as "PeyCob") also set the romance rumor mill in motion when they attended the Critics Choice Awards together on March 13, posing for pictures on the red carpet with their arms around each other. Then, on March 23, one day after confirming their relationship status with the world, they hit the red carpet again at Vanity Fair's Vanities Party: A Night For Young Hollywood event. Ahh, young love!