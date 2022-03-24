Cobra Kai's Peyton List Confirms What We've Long Suspected About Her Love Life

What exactly is going on with "Cobra Kai" stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand? Of course, as fans of the Netflix series will know, List stars as Tory Nichols, who joined the squad during Season 2, while Bertrand plays Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz, who's been around since season 1. The two seemed to start off as friends, but (spoiler alert!) things quickly turned sour when they switched dojos, eventually becoming individual All-Valley Karate Champions. In real life, though? It's always seemed much friendlier than that...

The two have also appeared on one another's social media accounts, with List sharing a loving tribute to her co-star on Instagram on March 7 alongside several snaps of her, including a couple that looked suspiciously cozy during what appeared to be a vacation. She joked in the caption, "man you change your hair a lot. there are not a lot of photos where you are serious without me yelling at you so i had to post those first." List has also appeared on Bertrand's page, including in the sweet birthday upload for her brother in April 2021. "Happy Birthday lists! I didnt have a nice picture with spencer so heres him moments before devouring peytons banana foster thing. The other is just peyton lookin cute and i happen to be in the background," he wrote.

Of course, all the loved up posting had fans suspicious this could be something more than friendship, and now the two have revealed all about where they really stand.